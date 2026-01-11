Business NewsWorldSpain, Germany, Belgium, Poland Drive India’s Export Growth Within EU
ADVERTISEMENT

Spain, Germany, Belgium, Poland Drive India’s Export Growth Within EU

The data showed that Spain stands out as a high-growth European market for Indian exports.

11 Jan 2026, 04:42 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian goods' exports to the EU, such as ready-made garments, pharma, steel, petroleum products, and electrical machinery, can become more competitive if the pact sails through.</p><p>(Photo: Envato)</p></div>
Indian goods' exports to the EU, such as ready-made garments, pharma, steel, petroleum products, and electrical machinery, can become more competitive if the pact sails through.

(Photo: Envato)

Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Spain, Germany, Belgium, and Poland are emerging as stable and key export destinations for Indian goods within the 27-nation European Union bloc, according to the commerce ministry data.

The data showed that Spain stands out as a high-growth European market for Indian exports.

Exports to Spain rose by over 56% during April-November this fiscal to $4.7 billion from $3 billion in the same period of the previous financial year.

Spain's share in India's total exports rose to 2.4%, with a notable gain of 0.5%, the highest share increase among European partners in the period.

Similarly, India's exports to Germany increased 9.3% from %6.8 billion to %7.5 billion during the eight months of this fiscal.

'With a 2.6% share in India's total exports and a positive share gain of 0.2%, Germany continues to provide stable demand for Indian products,' an official said.

The country's shipments to Belgium edged up from $4.2 billion to %4.4 billion during April-November 2025-26.

India's exports to Poland grew 7.6% to $1.82 billion during the period from $1.69 billion in April–November 2024.

'Taken together, these trends highlight a nuanced European strategy for India's exports. Rapid growth in Spain, steady expansion in Germany, and resilience in Belgium reflect a balanced export profile combining market diversification from traditional markets and consolidation in mature economies,' the official said.

With India and the EU negotiating a free trade agreement, the bilateral trade between the two is expected to register healthy growth despite the global economic uncertainties.

India's bilateral trade in goods with the EU was $136.53 billion in 2024-25 (exports worth $75.85 billion and imports worth $60.68 billion), making it the largest trading partner for goods.

The EU market accounts for about 17% of India's total exports, and the bloc's exports to India constitute 9% of its total overseas shipments.

Indian goods' exports to the EU, such as ready-made garments, pharmaceuticals, steel, petroleum products, and electrical machinery, can become more competitive if the pact sails through.

ALSO READ

Government To Achieve Fiscal Deficit Target Of 4.4% In FY26: PwC
Opinion
Government To Achieve Fiscal Deficit Target Of 4.4% In FY26: PwC
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT