Spain, Germany, Belgium, Poland Drive India’s Export Growth Within EU
The data showed that Spain stands out as a high-growth European market for Indian exports.
Spain, Germany, Belgium, and Poland are emerging as stable and key export destinations for Indian goods within the 27-nation European Union bloc, according to the commerce ministry data.
Exports to Spain rose by over 56% during April-November this fiscal to $4.7 billion from $3 billion in the same period of the previous financial year.
Spain's share in India's total exports rose to 2.4%, with a notable gain of 0.5%, the highest share increase among European partners in the period.
Similarly, India's exports to Germany increased 9.3% from %6.8 billion to %7.5 billion during the eight months of this fiscal.
'With a 2.6% share in India's total exports and a positive share gain of 0.2%, Germany continues to provide stable demand for Indian products,' an official said.
The country's shipments to Belgium edged up from $4.2 billion to %4.4 billion during April-November 2025-26.
India's exports to Poland grew 7.6% to $1.82 billion during the period from $1.69 billion in April–November 2024.
'Taken together, these trends highlight a nuanced European strategy for India's exports. Rapid growth in Spain, steady expansion in Germany, and resilience in Belgium reflect a balanced export profile combining market diversification from traditional markets and consolidation in mature economies,' the official said.
With India and the EU negotiating a free trade agreement, the bilateral trade between the two is expected to register healthy growth despite the global economic uncertainties.
India's bilateral trade in goods with the EU was $136.53 billion in 2024-25 (exports worth $75.85 billion and imports worth $60.68 billion), making it the largest trading partner for goods.
The EU market accounts for about 17% of India's total exports, and the bloc's exports to India constitute 9% of its total overseas shipments.
Indian goods' exports to the EU, such as ready-made garments, pharmaceuticals, steel, petroleum products, and electrical machinery, can become more competitive if the pact sails through.