Southeast Asia Should Strengthen Ties With India And China, Says Singapore’s Sim Ann

EAI Director Alfred Schipke said, “China and India stand as pivotal pillars in the global economic landscape, their combined potential driving half of the world's economic growth in the coming years. As key players in trade and innovation, their influence extends beyond borders, shaping policies and addressing global challenges.”

The two NUS research institutes will jointly organise workshops and public events to examine China and India’s growth strategies and their broader impact on the global economy from a policy perspective by bringing together academics, policymakers, practitioners and business leaders.