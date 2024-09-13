Sonam Kapoor's Father-In-Law Pays £21 Million For Home In London’s Notting Hill

An Indian tycoon behind an apparel empire has just paid £21 million ($27 million) for a home in London’s Notting Hill district, marking one of this year’s biggest UK residential deals that defied a wider slowdown in luxury sales.

Harish Ahuja, who owns and runs Shahi Exports Pvt., bought the eight-story residential convent in July, according to a UK filing. His son Anand Ahuja and daughter-in-law Sonam Kapoor — a Bollywood star — plan to use part of the sprawling property as the couple’s home following redevelopment, while a separate section of the building is likely to be converted into flats, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing the family’s plans.

The property offering more than 20,000 square feet of space is a short walk from Kensington Gardens and was previously owned by a UK-registered charity and religious order, according to a brochure seen by Bloomberg News.

The media team at Shahi Exports and the firm’s company secretary didn’t respond to emails seeking comment.