SoftBank To Get First New Nvidia Chips For Japan Supercomputer

The announcement indicates that SoftBank has secured a favorable spot in line for Nvidia chips. Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang announced the new Blackwell lineup earlier this year, but production snags slowed the rollout. Though Huang has said that supplies will be plentiful once manufacturing ramps up, customers have been eager to get their hands on the first new chips.

Huang spoke in Tokyo early Wednesday at Nvidia’s AI Summit. The US company has been crisscrossing the globe to host such events, promoting what it calls the new industrial revolution. Events in India and now Japan are aimed at broadening the deployment of AI systems to nation-based efforts and lessening Nvidia’s reliance on a few large US customers.

In addition to the new computer and the plan for a second, telecom unit SoftBank Corp. is also going to use Nvidia gear to provide AI services over cellular networks. Traditional hardware, based on custom chips that are designed to maximize mobile data traffic, aren’t optimal for new AI services.

This will “result in an AI grid that runs across Japan,” Huang said.

New AI-RANs, or AI radio access networks, will be better-suited to remote robotics, autonomous vehicle support and powering other services, he said. They’ll also require less electricity.

The telecom unit, which operates the country’s third biggest wireless carrier, will begin testing the network with partners Fujitsu Ltd. and International Business Machines Corp.’s Red Hat.