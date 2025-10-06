Snowstorm On Mount Everest’s Eastern Slopes: 350 Rescued, Hundreds Still Trapped | Watch Video
At least 350 people were rescued in a frantic search mission after a snowstorm trapped nearly 1,000 people on Mount Everest’s eastern side. The affected area is in Tibet, over 4,900 metres high, and heavy snow has blocked access to the campsites. Rescue efforts are now underway, the BBC reported on Sunday.
Hundreds of villagers have joined the rescue teams to help accelerate the search mission. They are clearing paths through the snow. Officials were able to establish contact with over 200 people. The rescued people have been taken to Qudang town for safety, Reuters reported.
‘It Happened Too Suddenly’
However, many remain stranded on the mountain, while harsh weather is slowing the rescue process. "It was so wet and cold - hypothermia was a real risk," Chen Geshuang, who was part of a trekking group that made it to Qudang, told Reuters. "The weather this year is not normal. The guide said he had never encountered such weather in October. And it happened all too suddenly."
How 1,000 People Got Trapped In Everest?
Heavy snowfall began on Friday evening on Mount Everest’s eastern slopes in Tibet. The snow has worsened,the BBC reported. This area is popular with climbers and hikers. Many people were camping when the storm hit.
Some tents collapsed under the weight of the snow. A rescue call was made to Tibet’s Blue Sky Rescue team. On Saturday, ticket sales and entry to the Everest Scenic Area were suspended by Tingri County Tourism Company, according to Reuters.
Landslide, Flash Floods In Nepal
A report by Chinese state media CCTV noted that some hikers were already suffering from hypothermia. The region is facing extreme weather right now. In neighbouring Nepal, heavy rains have caused landslides and flash floods. Bridges have been washed away. At least 47 people have died in the last two days. Rescue work is still going on.
In China, Typhoon Matmo has made landfall with the storm forcing around 150,000 people to leave their homes. Mount Everest is the tallest mountain in the world, standing at over 8,849 metres. Each year, many climbers try to reach the summit. Despite the challenge, it remains a dangerous journey due to extreme weather and high altitude risks.