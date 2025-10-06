Snowstorm On Mount Everest’s Eastern Slopes: 350 Rescued, Hundreds Still Trapped | Watch Video

At least 350 people were rescued in a frantic search mission after a snowstorm trapped nearly 1,000 people on Mount Everest’s eastern side. The affected area is in Tibet, over 4,900 metres high, and heavy snow has blocked access to the campsites. Rescue efforts are now underway, the BBC reported on Sunday.

Hundreds of villagers have joined the rescue teams to help accelerate the search mission. They are clearing paths through the snow. Officials were able to establish contact with over 200 people. The rescued people have been taken to Qudang town for safety, Reuters reported.