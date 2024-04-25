Skies Over Athens, Libya Turn Orange And Red For This Reason | WATCH

The reason for this phenomenon is attributed to dust clouds from the Sahara desert in North Africa which have blown across the Mediterranean Sea. According to local weather researchers, this is the worst dust storm to hit the region since 2018.

According to sky.com, the dust storm impacted air quality readings in northern Libya and parts of Egypt, where they rose to unhealthy or even dangerous levels. On April 23, the daily high in some areas of the southern island of Crete topped past 30 degrees Celsius, as opposed to 20 degrees Celsius in northern Greece.