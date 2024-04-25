Skies Over Athens, Libya Turn Orange And Red For This Reason | WATCH
A shift in winds is expected to clear the skies over the coming days, bringing cooler temperatures.
Skies over Athens in Greece and other places on Tuesday had turned orange in a seemingly "apocalyptic" scene. Social media users shared photos and videos of the orange glow over Athens and a deep red haze across eastern Libya.
Videos from eastern Libyan cities like Benghazi and Derna showed skies resembling the surface of Mars.
Itâs apocalyptic in Athens right now. Mind you, no filter used. pic.twitter.com/YMTWKnVA6P— Elly Vintiadis (@EllyVintiadis) April 23, 2024
The reason for this phenomenon is attributed to dust clouds from the Sahara desert in North Africa which have blown across the Mediterranean Sea. According to local weather researchers, this is the worst dust storm to hit the region since 2018.
According to sky.com, the dust storm impacted air quality readings in northern Libya and parts of Egypt, where they rose to unhealthy or even dangerous levels. On April 23, the daily high in some areas of the southern island of Crete topped past 30 degrees Celsius, as opposed to 20 degrees Celsius in northern Greece.
ð¨ð¬ð· Athens, Greece 23/04/2024— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) April 23, 2024
âWhatâs going on - I never saw this - Itâs completely Orange - the Sun should be thereâ pic.twitter.com/kQWT26OOOX
ð±ð¾ Eastern Libya air traffic halts due to severe sandstorm— Shamuzu Banda (@AllisonAjuluch) April 24, 2024
Persistent dust storms have engulfed eastern Libya for the past two days, causing a spike in temperatures and decreased visibility, leading to suspended flights set to resume when conditions improve. pic.twitter.com/cisdVWJKlO
Additionally, the strong winds fuelled unseasonal early wildfires across southern Greece. Firefighters had to tackle 25 blazes that erupted within 24 hours.
Health Risks
Although the vibrant orange landscapes may appear intriguing, the presence of Sahara dust clouds poses health hazards, particularly for individuals with asthma or underlying health issues. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US has advised minimising outdoor exposure during episodes of Saharan dust, as it can increase the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular ailments.
A shift in winds is expected to clear the skies over the coming days, bringing cooler temperatures.