Singapore Fighting Alleged China-Linked Cyberattack In Whole-Of-Government Approach

A top Singapore minister on Saturday said its security agencies are fighting the ongoing cyberattack on the city-state’s critical infrastructure by an alleged China-linked threat actor, a claim denied by the Chinese Embassy here as “groundless smears and accusations.”

Google-owned cybersecurity firm 'Mandiant' described UNC3886 as a “China-nexus espionage group” that has targeted prominent strategic organisations on a global scale, Channel News Asia reported.