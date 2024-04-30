Side Effects Of Covishield: What Is TTS? All You Need To Know About This Rare Condition
Here's all you need to know about Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome.
Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has admitted that its COVID-19 vaccine can lead to a rare side effect known as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS).
This acknowledgement comes in the wake of a lawsuit filed against the company, alleging serious harm caused by the vaccine, according to The Telegraph.
TTS is a condition characterised by blood clots combined with low levels of platelets, which are essential for blood clotting.
What is Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS)?
TTS, or Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome, involves blood clots occurring alongside decreased platelet levels, which are crucial for clotting. These blood clots often manifest in unusual locations such as the brain or abdomen.
The condition has been observed in those who received adenoviral vector COVID-19 vaccines, including AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria and Covishield, as well as the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. TTS is believed to occur when the body's immune system reacts to the vaccine by producing antibodies that attack a protein involved in blood clotting.
Classification of TTS
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), TTS is classified into two tiers based on severity and manifestation. Tier 1 cases involve uncommon sites of thrombosis, such as the brain or gut, alongside low platelet counts.
These cases are usually more severe and riskier, particularly affecting younger individuals. Tier 2 cases involve more common blood clots like those in the legs or lungs, also accompanied by low platelet counts.
What are the Symptoms of TTS?
Symptoms of TTS include severe headaches, blurred vision, shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain, and easy bruising or blood clots around or near the injection site.
While TTS is rare, the risk of developing it after the first dose of Vaxzevria was approximately 2.6 per 1,00,000 persons, with younger individuals experiencing more severe outcomes. The risk following the second dose is lower. Early recognition and treatment are crucial for effectively managing TTS.