Side Effects Of Covishield: What Is TTS? All You Need To Know About This Rare Condition

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has admitted that its COVID-19 vaccine can lead to a rare side effect known as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS).

This acknowledgement comes in the wake of a lawsuit filed against the company, alleging serious harm caused by the vaccine, according to The Telegraph.

TTS is a condition characterised by blood clots combined with low levels of platelets, which are essential for blood clotting.