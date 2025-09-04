'Should Send A Chill Down Every American’s Spine': US Journalist Reacts To PM Modi’s Photo With Xi, Putin

The assembly of major world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) should send a “chill down the spine of every American” as everybody is now “against” the United States, senior political commentator Van Jones has said.

Jones, a former CNN anchor who now appears on the channel as an analyst, referred to the viral images from the summit and labelled them as “a new world order.” The SCO was held in China from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1.

“I’m happy to dunk on Trump for falling on his face, if that’s kind of what we want to do. But I think we’re going to look back on today, historically, as a very big deal. Because that image of Xi Jinping with Putin, with Modi from India, with the leader of Iran, with the leader of North Korea, that should send a chill down the spine of every American,” Jones said during a special coverage on CNN.

“That is a new world order. Multi-polar world. They call it multi-polar, I call it the West is now in a box…..It is everybody against us,” he added.

He further added that the “new order” is a “dagger aimed at the heart” of the West.