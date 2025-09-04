'Should Send A Chill Down Every American’s Spine': US Journalist Reacts To PM Modi’s Photo With Xi, Putin
A former CNN anchor who now appears on the channel as a political analyst, referred to the viral images from the SCO summit and labelled them as “a new world order.”
The assembly of major world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) should send a “chill down the spine of every American” as everybody is now “against” the United States, senior political commentator Van Jones has said.
Jones, a former CNN anchor who now appears on the channel as an analyst, referred to the viral images from the summit and labelled them as “a new world order.” The SCO was held in China from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1.
“I’m happy to dunk on Trump for falling on his face, if that’s kind of what we want to do. But I think we’re going to look back on today, historically, as a very big deal. Because that image of Xi Jinping with Putin, with Modi from India, with the leader of Iran, with the leader of North Korea, that should send a chill down the spine of every American,” Jones said during a special coverage on CNN.
“That is a new world order. Multi-polar world. They call it multi-polar, I call it the West is now in a box…..It is everybody against us,” he added.
He further added that the “new order” is a “dagger aimed at the heart” of the West.
Jones’ remarks come at a tense time for the US under President Donald Trump’s second term. After Trump announced steep tariffs on imports, countries like India are exploring new export routes and supply chains.
In August, the US imposed an additional 25% duty on Indian goods, raising the total tariffs to 50%. Washington said the move was aimed at targeting India’s continued purchase of Russian oil, which it claims is helping fund the war in Ukraine.
Since then, Trump has made several critical remarks about India and even called the India-US trade relationship a “one-sided disaster.”
PM Modi’s latest visit to China for the SCO summit marked a new chapter in the ties between the two nations. PM Modi visited China after seven years, as the two countries vowed to resolve differences following the military standoff of 2020.
After the SCO summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping also hosted world leaders for a major event in Beijing. The city marked the 80th anniversary of its WWII victory with a military parade at Tiananmen Square, attended by Putin, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif, among others.
In a separate report, CNN called this gathering Jinping’s “vision of new world order.”