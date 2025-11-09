Shots Fired At Border Patrol Agents In Chicago During Immigration Operation; Suspect At Large

A man driving a black Jeep opened fire on US Border Patrol agents during an immigration enforcement operation in Chicago on Saturday, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

While no injuries were reported, the suspect remains at large. The incident, which also involved agitators throwing bricks and a paint can at federal vehicles, underscores what DHS describes as a growing trend of violence and obstruction targeting law enforcement during immigration operations. Chicago Police responded to the scene and secured the area, but the situation remains fluid.

“Today, U.S. Border Patrol was conducting immigration enforcement operations near 26th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Chicago, Illinois, when an unknown male driving a black Jeep fired shots at agents and fled the scene. An unknown number of agitators also threw a paint can and bricks at Border Patrol’s vehicles. Chicago Police Department was called for assistance and cleared the scene. The shooter and vehicle remain at large, and this is a dynamic situation,” DHS wrote on X

It further added, “this incident is not isolated and reflects a growing and dangerous trend of violence and obstruction. Over the past two months, we’ve seen an increase in assaults and obstruction targeting federal law enforcement during operations. These confrontations highlight the dangers our agents face daily and the escalating aggression toward law enforcement. The violence must end.”