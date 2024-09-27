Shigeru Ishiba To Be Japan's Next Prime Minister After Winning Party Leadership Race

Shigeru Ishiba, a veteran politician and former defence minister of Japan, is set to become the next prime minister of the country, after winning the election to lead the ruling party.

The 67-year-old ousted nine other leaders, including the incumbent Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi to clinch the leadership of the scandal-hit Liberal Democratic Party.

In the intra-party election, lawmakers of the LDP and the party's dues-paying members were allowed to cast their vote. They account for only 1% of the country's electorate who will be voting in the general elections next year.

Ishiba will be succeeding Fumio Kishida, Japan's incumbent prime minister who announced in August that he would be stepping down. His exit comes at a time when the ruling LDP has faced corruption allegations, and two of the key factions within the party are being accused of rerouting political funds in the form of kickbacks to some lawmakers.