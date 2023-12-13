Shifting Position, India Votes In Favour Of UNGA Resolution On Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

The UNGA resolution took note of the December 6 letter by Guterres written under Article 99 of the UN Charter, the first time that he invoked the Article since he became Secretary-General in 2017. Article 99 states that “the Secretary-General may bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security.”

Kamboj said that the situation that the UN General Assembly has been deliberating upon has many dimensions. “There is the terrorist attack in Israel on Oct. 7 and the concern for the hostages taken at that time. There is an enormous humanitarian crisis and the large scale loss of civilian lives, especially of women and children.”

Kamboj added that there is also the issue of observing international humanitarian law in all circumstances, and there is the endeavour to find a peaceful and lasting two-state solution to the long standing Palestine question.