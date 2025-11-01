‘She’s Not Converting…’: JD Vance Defends Interfaith Marriage After Online Comment

US Vice President JD Vance on Friday defended his comments about his interfaith marriage after facing criticism online. Responding to what he called “anti-Christian” remarks, Vance explained that his Christian faith shapes his worldview and it is his desire to share it with others, including his wife, Usha, who is a Hindu.

“My wife--as I said at the TPUSA--is the most amazing blessing I have in my life. She herself encouraged me to reengage with my faith many years ago. She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage...I hope she may one day see things as I do,” Vance said in a post on X, adding that he will continue to support his wife and her beliefs.

The controversy over Vance’s comments erupted when he earlier expressed his willingness to one day see his Hindu wife embrace Christianity.