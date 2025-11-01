‘She’s Not Converting…’: JD Vance Defends Interfaith Marriage After Online Comment
The controversy over Vance’s comments erupted when he earlier expressed his willingness to one day see his Hindu wife embrace Christianity.
US Vice President JD Vance on Friday defended his comments about his interfaith marriage after facing criticism online. Responding to what he called “anti-Christian” remarks, Vance explained that his Christian faith shapes his worldview and it is his desire to share it with others, including his wife, Usha, who is a Hindu.
“My wife--as I said at the TPUSA--is the most amazing blessing I have in my life. She herself encouraged me to reengage with my faith many years ago. She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage...I hope she may one day see things as I do,” Vance said in a post on X, adding that he will continue to support his wife and her beliefs.
What a disgusting comment, and it's hardly been the only one along these lines.— JD Vance (@JDVance) October 31, 2025
First off, the question was from a person seemingly to my left, about my interfaith marriage. I'm a public figure, and people are curious, and I wasn't going to avoid the question.
Second, myâ¦ https://t.co/JOzN7WAg3A
"Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do with that,” Vance had said at an event linked to Turning Point USA, founded by slain pro-right activist Charlie Kirk.
After backlash over the views, Vance responded to one such post on X, defending his comments. He emphasised that his relationship is rooted in mutual love, respect and open dialogue about faith.
Vance added that his wife has been a profound blessing and encouraged him to reengage with his faith. Even as he shared that his wife didn't plan on embracing Christianity, he reiterated that he hopes for her to “one day see things as I do” and slammed the critics.
“Posts like this wreak of anti-Christian bigotry. Yes, Christians have beliefs. And yes, those beliefs have many consequences, one of which is that we want to share them with other people. That is a completely normal thing,” the Vice President replied to the now-deleted post.