Sharpened Contestation Between US And China, Need Reformed Multilateralism, Says Jaishankar

India would be willing to work with like-minded partners on specific agenda and its role in the Quad is an example of such an approach, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, while calling for reformed multilateralism. In a virtual address at the FPCI Global Town hall, Jaishankar, delving into major geopolitical developments, said the world is looking at a more 'sharpened contestation' between the US and China on a range of areas.