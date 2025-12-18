Senate Passes $901 Billion Defense Bill Despite Opposition, Requires Video of Venezuela Boat Strikes

The Senate on Wednesday gave final approval to the annual National Defense Authorisation Act, a sweeping military policy bill that would authorise $901 billion for defense programmes and require Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to provide lawmakers with video of strikes on alleged drug boats in international waters near Venezuela.

The measure, which includes a 3.8% pay raise for troops, cleared the Senate 77–20 as lawmakers prepared to leave Washington for a holiday break. Two Republicans — Sens. Rand Paul and Mike Lee — and 18 Democrats voted against the bill, reported news agency AP.

The White House has said the bill aligns with President Donald Trump’s national security priorities. But the more than 3,000-page legislation also highlights areas of tension between Congress and the Pentagon as the administration shifts attention away from European security and toward Central and South America.

The bill seeks to curb several recent Pentagon moves. It demands additional information about boat strikes in the Caribbean, requires the United States to maintain current troop levels in Europe, and authorises some military assistance to Ukraine.