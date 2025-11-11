Senate Approves Deal To End Government Shutdown, US House Likely To Reopen Soon: Here’s What Happens Next
The shutdown, which started mid-September, has caused serious problems for millions of Americans.
The United States Senate approved a deal on Monday to end the longest government shutdown in the country. Most Republicans and eight Democrats supported the deal, resulting in a 60-40 vote that will now help to restore funding for federal agencies.
The Democrats wanted to link funding to health subsidies, but failed. The shutdown, which started in mid-September, has caused serious problems for millions of Americans. Countless people have lost access to food benefits, while thousands of federal workers have not received their payments during this period. Air traffic has also been affected.
The new agreement also stops President Donald Trump’s plan to further reduce the federal workforce. According to Reuters, no layoffs will happen until Jan. 30, 2026.
After clearance from the Senate, the bill will now move to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. According to Reuters, House Speaker Mike Johnson wants the deal to be passed this week. After that, it will go to President Trump, who has called it “very good.”
While Johnson still hasn't announced a date for reopening the House, there are speculations that the end of the shutdown is in sight. A report by CBS News highlighted that the legislation will head to the House for approval as early as Wednesday, Nov. 12.
The US House could begin voting on the Senate-approved government shutdown bill as early as 4 p.m. on Wednesday, CBS News reported, quoting House Majority Whip Tom Emmer. Multiple votes are expected, and if passed, the bill will then proceed to President Trump’s desk.
As of Tuesday, the US government has been shut down for 41 days, the longest ever in the country’s history. The House of Representatives is the lower chamber of Congress, while the Senate is the upper chamber.
The lower chamber last voted on Sept. 19 and if it reconvenes on Wednesday, it would be a major step towards reopening the government.
The new approved funding will last until Jan. 30, 2026. Meanwhile, the federal government will continue to add to its debt. It is expected to add about $1.8 trillion a year to the current $38 trillion debt, the Reuters report added.