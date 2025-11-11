Senate Approves Deal To End Government Shutdown, US House Likely To Reopen Soon: Here’s What Happens Next

The United States Senate approved a deal on Monday to end the longest government shutdown in the country. Most Republicans and eight Democrats supported the deal, resulting in a 60-40 vote that will now help to restore funding for federal agencies.

The Democrats wanted to link funding to health subsidies, but failed. The shutdown, which started in mid-September, has caused serious problems for millions of Americans. Countless people have lost access to food benefits, while thousands of federal workers have not received their payments during this period. Air traffic has also been affected.

The new agreement also stops President Donald Trump’s plan to further reduce the federal workforce. According to Reuters, no layoffs will happen until Jan. 30, 2026.

After clearance from the Senate, the bill will now move to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. According to Reuters, House Speaker Mike Johnson wants the deal to be passed this week. After that, it will go to President Trump, who has called it “very good.”