Selena Gomez Is A Billionaire Thanks To Her Beauty Brand

(Bloomberg) -- In the new season of Only Murders in the Building, the main characters’ hit podcast is being turned into a movie. In real life, lead actress Selena Gomez is building her own, much bigger, empire.

The 32-year-old rose to fame as a kid on the Disney Channel, started a music career, created her own beauty brand and is now starring on the Emmy-nominated Hulu show. In the process, she’s built a fortune that’s made her one of the country’s youngest female self-made billionaires.

Gomez is worth $1.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which is ranking her for the first time. Unlike her close friend Taylor Swift — who has reached billionaire status largely from her music and touring — the actress, singer and entrepreneur has become wealthy from a mix of businesses that leverage her talent and hundreds of millions of social media followers.

“Selena is not just a pop star,” said Stacy Jones, founder and chief executive officer of Hollywood Branded, a Los Angeles-based branding agency. “She’s a multifaceted businesswoman with diverse income streams contributing to her impressive net worth.”

The vast bulk of Gomez’s wealth is tied to Rare Beauty Brands Inc., the makeup line that she started five years ago and has become a hit with influencers and cosmetics-obsessed teens. But she also has brand partnerships, acting deals and a mental-health startup, an array that should help ensure wealth longevity should she ever decide to stay away from the public eye.

Brent Saunders, CEO of eye-health company Bausch + Lomb Corp. and an investor in Gomez’s Wondermind startup, said there’s a key factor for her success: authenticity.