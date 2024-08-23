Second Largest Diamond Ever Found In Botswana — All You Need To Know

Botswana is considered one of the biggest diamond producers globally and contributes 20% of global production.

The last biggest diamond was found in 1905 in South Africa. It was a 3,106-carat Cullinan diamond with nine separate stones, a few of which are in the British crown jewels.

Karowe mine is known for its giant stone discoveries and two of the most prized stones. In 2015, the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona, which was then considered to be the second-largest diamond, was excavated from here. It was sold at $53 million. An 813-carat stone was also found here, which was sold for $63 million.

Lucara has yielded this diamond at a challenging time as there is a decline in diamond prices across the globe.