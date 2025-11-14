Saudi Prince To Meet With Trump In US After Weeks Of Tense Talks

When Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Washington he will be greeted with great fanfare by Donald Trump — much as the US president was given a gilded welcome in Riyadh earlier this year. He will hope to leave with agreements on deepening long-standing ties between the world’s biggest economy and the largest oil exporter.

Yet, until recently, next week’s visit was at risk of being postponed, according to people with knowledge of the preparations.

The two leaders have developed a warm rapport since early in Trump’s first term, and the next phase of the relationship has ramifications for the geopolitical balance of the Middle East. For all the smiles, though, there remains tension over security, access to AI chips and nuclear technology, the future of Gaza and the thorny issue of relations with Israel.

Crown Prince Mohammed, known as MBS, is scheduled to meet with Trump at the White House on Tuesday following weeks of often strained behind-the-scenes negotiations between American and Saudi officials, the people said. The next day, energy and tech executives are expected to attend a US-Saudi investment forum in Washington.

Trump has made no secret of his fondness for MBS, almost four decades his junior. The trip is the first by the 40-year-old prince to Washington since the international outcry over the murder of newspaper columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

That killing drove a wedge between the US and the kingdom, though the relationship has been steadily improving since former President Joe Biden’s awkward fist bump with MBS in 2022.

The question is whether the prince can capitalize on their bond following the glitz of Trump’s visit to the kingdom in May, when they announced deals worth $1 trillion, albeit a figure that was later downgraded to $600 billion.

The meeting also comes after oil supply increases by OPEC+, the cartel led by the Saudis and Russia. The hikes have damaged the kingdom’s finances, with Brent crude declining 14% this year to about $64 a barrel. But they will likely have pleased Trump, who has repeatedly boasted about falling gasoline prices to deflect political pressure over the increasing cost of other goods.

While much focus will be on the agreements that Trump and MBS will sign, for the Saudi leader the visit is ultimately about partnering with the US to build the foundations for a new Middle East, according to Bernard Haykel, professor of near east studies at Princeton University.

“The Saudis think of themselves as this beautiful garden in the midst of a fire,” Haykel said during a discussion on the upcoming visit convened by the Washington-based Arab Gulf States Institute. “They have a vision of a stable peaceful region and they are the hub and economic center of it.” They’ve managed to convince Trump of this vision, he said.

On defense, MBS is most likely to secure an executive order from Trump similar to one he gave Qatar at the end of September that would bolster Saudi Arabia’s security, according to people familiar with the matter.

That would act as a placeholder for a stronger defense treaty when conditions are right, according to Firas Maksad, managing director for the Middle East and North Africa practice at Eurasia Group. MBS sees that as critical to his Vision 2030, a multitrillion dollar transformation of the kingdom designed to open up the country to more foreign investment.

The US and the kingdom discussed defense in the context of potential Saudi normalization with Israel two years ago, but that was derailed by the outbreak of war in Gaza. The need for a pact was heightened by conflicts that followed, including the 12-day exchange of missiles between Israel and Iran, Israel’s September strike against Hamas in Doha and the threat from Iran-backed Houthi militants across the Saudi border in Yemen.

“There’s an understanding in Riyadh that there’s simply no alternative to the US,” Maksad said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said discussions are ongoing. “We’re still working through all that,” he told reporters on Wednesday in Canada after a conversation with his Saudi counterpart at the Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting. “We’ll have some good agreements to sign with them. A lot of progress has been made since the president’s visit there.”

The White House referred to Rubio’s remarks when asked for comment. Both the Saudi government and a royal court official didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. As is the custom, Saudi Arabia will only announce the visit 24 hours before MBS is due to travel or on the day itself.

Saudi Arabia wants to order US-made F-35 stealth planes, one of the world’s most advanced fighter jets, according to officials on both sides familiar with the negotiations.

One stumbling block in the past has been that Israel is the only state in the Middle East that has them and wants to keep that monopoly, which it says is crucial for its security. Yet while the US is committed to ensuring Israel maintains what it calls a qualitative military edge in the Middle East, there are signals Trump is willing to let Riyadh buy F-35s, which cost about $100 million each.