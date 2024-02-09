Saudis Lead Palestinian-State Push As Fears Grow Over Rafah

The foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates as well as a senior aide to President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority traveled to Riyadh on Thursday to meet with Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan. Included on the agenda was a call for an “immediate and full cease-fire” in Gaza, according to a Saudi communique issued at the start of the gathering, and the removal of all obstacles to the entry of aid into the war-torn enclave.