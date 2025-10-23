Saudi Arabia Abolishes Kafala System: What Is It And Why Was Sponsorship For Migrant Workers Scrapped?

The 50-year-old system has been labelled as “modern-day slavery” by its critics. It is a sponsorship-based employment framework that governs the relationship between migrant workers and their employers in several Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia.

Under this system, a worker’s legal status was tied to their employer, known as the kafeel. As a result, the employer controlled crucial aspects of the worker’s life such as job changes, travel and residency.

Migrants could not leave or switch employers without the sponsor’s permission. While it was originally designed to manage foreign labour, the system became notorious for enabling exploitation and abuse. Many raised concerns that it often restricted workers’ freedom and subjected them to harsh, unfair working conditions.

According to critics, this system created a sense of ownership of migrant workers by some employers. The system had come under the spotlight ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where thousands of South Asian migrant workers reportedly died while working under harsh and unsafe conditions.