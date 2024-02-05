Samsung Billionaire Jay Y. Lee Acquitted In Succession Suit

Lee, 55, was embroiled for years in legal struggles that rocked the tech establishment and triggered a political scandal that led to the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye. In November, prosecutors sought a five-year prison sentence along with a 500 million won ($376,000) fine for Lee on charges of stock-price rigging and accounting fraud. The charges were connected to the merger of the two Samsung affiliates, which prosecutors said helped cement Lee’s control of the conglomerate.