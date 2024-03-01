Sam Altman Is Worth $2 Billion—That Doesn’t Include OpenAI

The 38-year-old is worth at least $2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which is valuing his fortune for the first time. That figure doesn’t include any stake in OpenAI, which was recently valued at $86 billion. Altman has repeatedly said that he does not own equity in the company. Rather, much of his traceable wealth is in a web of VC funds and startup investments, and is set to grow with the initial public offering of Reddit, where he’s among the largest shareholders.