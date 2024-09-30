S Jaishankar Reaches Washington DC, To Meet Blinken

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet his US counterpart Tony Blinken on Tuesday, during which they are expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral and global issues, including the Ukraine war and the Middle East crisis.

Jaishankar, who arrived in the US capital on Sunday, will also meet other Cabinet-rank and senior Biden administration officials.

Apart from meeting US Secretary of State Blinken, the external affairs minister is also scheduled to interact with the think-tank community.