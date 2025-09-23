S Jaishankar Meets Marco Rubio In New York As Tariffs, H-1B Visa Concerns Linger

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting comes amid tense India-US relations over thorny issues, including Washington's 50% tariff on Indian goods and the $100,000 fee on new H-1B non-immigrant visas.

Jaishankar said their meeting covered "a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern" and the two sides agreed on the "importance of sustained engagement to progress on priority areas".

Rubio, reiterating that India is a relationship of critical importance to the US, expressed his appreciation for the Indian government’s continued engagement on several issues, including trade, defense, energy, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, and other items related to the bilateral relationship, according to a statement from the US State Department.

"Rubio and Jaishankar agreed the United States and India will continue working together to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region, including through the Quad," the statement added.