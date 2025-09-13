Russia's Kamchatka Hit By 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake; Pacific Tsunami Alert Issued

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula, leading to a tsunami warning for nearby coasts, according to an NDTV report. The quake, initially reported at 7.5 magnitude before being downgraded, occurred at a depth of 39.5 kilometers, approximately 111 kilometers east of the Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a threat forecast, indicating that hazardous waves of up to one meter were possible along some Russian coastlines. The warning also noted that Japan, Hawaii, and other Pacific islands could experience waves less than 30 centimeters.

The region's seismic activity has seen several powerful tremors in recent years. In July, a magnitude 8.8 quake off the Kamchatka peninsula triggered tsunamis up to four meters high across the Pacific, leading to large-scale evacuations in Japan and other countries. A report by Agence France-Presse states that this July quake was the largest since a 9.1 magnitude tremor in 2011 off Japan's coast that tragically killed more than 15,000 people.

The report also noted the swift response by authorities and the ongoing risk to coastal communities in the Pacific. While the immediate danger from the recent quake appears to be limited, the recurring seismic activity have called for the issue of the official warning.