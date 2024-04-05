Russian Governor Stabbed In Rare Attack On Official

Chibis was the first high-ranking government official in Russia to be injured in an attack since 2009, when the head of the Ingushetia region, Yunus-Bek Yevkurov was wounded in an assassination attempt. In that incident, a car filled with 70 kilograms (154 pounds) of explosives blew up next to his motorcade moving along the highway near the city of Nazran. Yevkurov is now deputy defense minister.