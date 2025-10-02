Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India By Year-End: Kremlin

Business NewsWorldRussian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India By Year-End: Kremlin
India and Russia have a mechanism under which India's prime minister and the Russian president hold a summit meeting annually to review the entire gamut of ties

02 Oct 2025, 11:40 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>WATCH: President Vladimir Putin greeted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his suburban residence of Novo-Ogaryovo in the Moscow region (File photo: Source: Russian Pool/Kremlin)</p></div>
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India in December for an annual summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and preparations are at "full swing", the Kremlin said on Thursday.

“Yes, we have finalised the timeframe for India visit of the President. It would take place before the New Year sets in," the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview.

"The preparations for the visit is at full swing,” Peskov added.

The Russian president had last visited New Delhi in 2021.

India and Russia have a mechanism under which India's prime minister and the Russian president hold a summit meeting annually to review the entire gamut of ties.

So far, 22 annual summit meetings have taken place alternatively in India and Russia.

In July last year, PM Modi travelled to Moscow for the annual summit.

