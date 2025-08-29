Russian Air Strikes On Kyiv Kill 18 As Putin Snubs US On War

Ukrainian air defense said Russia fired nearly 600 drones, two Kinzhal and nine Iskander-M missiles and 20 Kha-101 cruise missiles in strikes across the country overnight. It said 563 drones and 26 of the missiles were shot down.

The assault was the second-largest this year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on Ukrainian Air Force data. It came almost two weeks after President Donald Trump abandoned US demands for Russia to agree to a ceasefire to allow for peace talks at his summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

The US sees the fresh strikes as “egregious attacks” that “threaten the peace” that Trump is pursuing, General Keith Kellogg, presidential envoy for Ukraine, said in a social media post.

Trump held back from imposing sanctions on Russia after US officials claimed Putin agreed at the summit to accept security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a peace deal, though there has been no sign of progress on an agreement so far. Ukraine is seeking the guarantees from its allies including the US to ensure any accord with Russia is lasting.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she spoke with Zelenskiy and then with Trump following the attack on Kyiv. “Putin must come to the negotiating table,” she said in a post on X, adding that Ukraine must have “firm and credible security guarantees” in any peace deal.

Putin is continuing to press maximalist demands for Ukraine to surrender territory, including areas that Russian troops don’t occupy. He has so far ignored Trump’s call for Putin to hold direct talks with Zelenskiy as the next stage of the negotiating process.

Trump warned Tuesday of “an economic war” if he can’t secure an end to the fighting, saying he had “very serious” consequences in mind. “It’s going to be bad for Russia, and I don’t want that,” he said.

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, commented on the attack on X, posting a picture of a damaged house.