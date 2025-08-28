Russian Air Strikes On Kyiv Kill 15 As Putin Snubs US On War

Russia unleashed a wave of drone and missile strikes on Kyiv overnight, in defiance of US calls for an end to the fighting, as Ukraine and its allies kept up efforts to secure future security guarantees for the war-torn nation.

The Russian attack killed 15 people, including four children, and injured at least 48, Ukrainian authorities said. More bodies are potentially still buried under the rubble, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram.

“Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table,” Zelenskiy said in a post on the X platform on Thursday.

Ukrainian air defense said Russia fired nearly 600 drones, two Kinzhal and nine Iskander-M missiles and 20 Kha-101 cruise missiles in strikes across the country overnight. It said 563 drones and 26 of the missiles were shot down.