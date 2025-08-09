Putin Proposes To End War In Ukraine In Exchange For Land Concessions

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has told the US that it will stop the war in Ukraine but in exchange of land concessions, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Putin has communicated Russia's demand to integrate Eastern Ukrainian regions to Russia with global recognition for a ceasefire.

Russia's demand includes that Ukraine's entire Donbas region along with Crimea, which was annexed forcibly in 2014. If the demands are granted in the ceasefire agreement, it will be a major win for Russia.

Putin will meet US President Donald Trump on Aug 15 in Alaska, Trump announced. He is looking to broker a deal to end the aggression between Russia and Ukraine as Trump has campaigned with the promise to put an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.