Putin Proposes To End War In Ukraine In Exchange For Land Concessions
Russia's demand includes that Ukraine's entire Donbas region, along with Crimea, according to a report by the WSJ.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin has told the US that it will stop the war in Ukraine but in exchange of land concessions, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Putin has communicated Russia's demand to integrate Eastern Ukrainian regions to Russia with global recognition for a ceasefire.
Russia's demand includes that Ukraine's entire Donbas region along with Crimea, which was annexed forcibly in 2014. If the demands are granted in the ceasefire agreement, it will be a major win for Russia.
Putin will meet US President Donald Trump on Aug 15 in Alaska, Trump announced. He is looking to broker a deal to end the aggression between Russia and Ukraine as Trump has campaigned with the promise to put an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not included in the meeting who is most likely to disagree with Russia's territorial demands. This also fueled the assumption that the peace deal will likely include territorial comprise from Ukraine's part.
Ukraine has maintained that it is not okay with giving up any part of its territory and demanded reparations for the devastations Russia inflicted on the country since invasion back in February, 2022, Zelensky communicated it earlier.
It is noteworthy that Trump had acknowledged last Friday that land swap will likely be the part of the ceasefire agreement.
Trump has been struggling to get Russia to a negotiating table as he tries to fulfill his campaign promise. In a latest move, he has tried sanctioning countries engaged in large trade with Russia to pressure the nation to stop aggression in Ukraine.
The meeting between two nations were finally fixed after Putin met with US envoy Steve Witkoff. Discussions between US, European, Russian, and Ukrainian officials will still continue this weekend in UK, as reported by Bloomberg.
With inputs from agencies.