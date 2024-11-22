Russia-Ukraine Tensions To De-Escalate When Trump Takes Over Presidency

Mark Matthews, Head of Research for Asia at Julius Baer, is "not worried" that the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict will impact the global economy significantly. He explained that "often, outgoing presidents tie up incoming presidents," and noted that "Putin is not going to take the bait and has to respond in some fashion, which clearly he did."

He noted that only market-moving events that negatively impact stocks would have a broader economic effect, adding, "This one, I don't think will affect the economy." He also suggested that the conflict could de-escalate under Donald Trump's leadership in the White House.