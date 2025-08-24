Zelenskiy Says Security Guarantees For Ukraine To Be Ready Soon

“There is now a real chance to end this war, and Ukraine is ready for constructive steps that can bring true peace closer,” said Zelenskiy, adding that Russia “is showing no intention of peace on its side.”

In his own post on X, Schoof said the Netherlands will do “everything to put an end to Russia’s aggression.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin “must now come to the negotiating table as soon as possible,” Schoof said.

Separately on Saturday, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said on local television that it was unlikely Putin would meet with Zelenskiy soon. The patience of US President Donald Trump, who’s attempting to broker an end to the three and a half year war, is wearing thin, Stubb said.

Zelenskiy also spoke on Saturday with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. “It is important that the Global South sends relevant signals and pushes Russia toward peace,” Zelenskiy said on X.