Russia Says Ukraine Launched Drone Attacks On Vladimir Putin's Residence; Zelenskyy Denies Claims

Russia has accused Ukraine of launching drone attacks targeting the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday .

The drones targeted Putin's residence in the Novgorod region, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was reported as saying by Russian news agency Sputnik.

According to Lavrov, Ukraine used 91 drones to execute the attack, all of which were destroyed by the Russian air defence systems.

"We draw attention to the fact that this action was carried out during intensive negotiations between Russia and the United States on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict", Associated Press quoted Lavrov as saying.

He further remarked that such "reckless" actions will not go unanswered. Lavrov reportedly claimed that targets for retaliatory strikes and the timing of their execution by the Russian Armed Forces have been determined.

The foreign minister also stated that Russia's negotiating position will be revised given "Ukraine's shift to a policy of state terrorism".

Additionally, Putin has informed US President Donald Trump about the alleged attack, Russian news agency IFX reported. The two parties have also reportedly agreed to holding more talks.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has staunchly denied these claims via a detailed post on his official 'X' account. He stated, "Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump's team. We keep working together to bring peace closer."

"This alleged "residence strike" story is a complete fabrication intended to justify additional attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv, as well as Russia’s own refusal to take necessary steps to end the war," he added.