Russia Says All Indian Demands For Su-57 Technology Transfer 'Completely Acceptable'

Russia has extended unlimited support for India's future aircraft requirements by offering technology transfer Su-57 fifth generation stealth fighter and adding that any demand by India is "totally acceptable", according to ANI reports.

These statements come amid meetings between top Indian and Russian officials such as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and President Vladimir Putin, respectively. The Russian President has a planned a visit to India in December.

Sergey Chemezov, the CEO of Russian government-owned defence conglomerate Rostec, spoke on the sidelines of the Dubai Air Show 2025 and highlighted the importance of the defence partnership between India and Russia.

Chemezov told news agency ANI that Russia has been supplying India with arms and military equipment even when the country was under sanctions to ensure its long-standing partner's security.

"Today, we continue the same approach as in previous years, supplying India with whatever military equipment it needs and ensuring our mutual interests in developing cooperation", he added.

He also underscored that any demands related to technology transfers for S-400 systems or the Su-57 will be entertained and said, "We have strong relations with India, and whatever India requires, we are here to support."

The Director General of Rostec's arm United Aircraft Corporation, Vadim Badekha, reiterated that any demand from India regarding Su-57 are "completely acceptable" also adding that thus far these demands have been viewed under a positive light.

He also underlined that the defence manufacturer is "deeply in touch" with Indian officials.

Among the things that Moscow is willing to provide for India in this regard there is technology transfer and technological learning of few generation technologies, including engines, optics, AESA radar, AI elements, low signature technologies and modern air weapons, as per a senior representative of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport.

The representative further confirmed that Russia has shown interest in partnering with India for "joint development of a two-seat modification of the Su-57E or FGFA."

This, according to him, will allow India to do away with worries surrounding sanctions impacting supply chain as they would be able to manufacture critical components themselves.