Was Putin's Critic Poisoned? Alexei Navalny's Wife Shows Foreign Lab Tests As Proof

In a video posted on Instagram, Yulia Navalnaya captioned, "In February 2024, we managed to obtain Alexei’s biological samples, transfer them abroad, and deliver them to a laboratory in one of the Western countries. A few months ago, I learned that the results had come back: two laboratories in two different countries, working independently of each other, concluded that Alexei had been poisoned."

She said she doesn't know what to do after this.

Navalnaya ended the post by saying that 'we all deserve to know this truth.'

"I demand that the results of the research—showing precisely what substance my husband, Alexei Navalny, was poisoned with—be made public. I demand this for myself, for our children, for Alexei’s parents, for our supporters in Russia, and for all people everywhere who are fighting for freedom and justice," she concluded.