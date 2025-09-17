Was Putin's Critic Poisoned? Alexei Navalny's Wife Shows Foreign Lab Tests As Proof
In a shocking revelation, Russian Opposition figure Alexei Navalny's widow claimed on Wednesday that two independent labs have found that her husband was poisoned shortly before he died in a Russian prison.
Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Navalny, claimed in a recent video that her husband was poisoned. She said that biological samples from his body were secretly taken out of Russia and analysed by two separate international labs. According to Navalnaya, both labs concluded that he was poisoned, but have not released their findings due to "political considerations".
In a video posted on Instagram, Yulia Navalnaya captioned, "In February 2024, we managed to obtain Alexei’s biological samples, transfer them abroad, and deliver them to a laboratory in one of the Western countries. A few months ago, I learned that the results had come back: two laboratories in two different countries, working independently of each other, concluded that Alexei had been poisoned."
She said she doesn't know what to do after this.
Navalnaya ended the post by saying that 'we all deserve to know this truth.'
"I demand that the results of the research—showing precisely what substance my husband, Alexei Navalny, was poisoned with—be made public. I demand this for myself, for our children, for Alexei’s parents, for our supporters in Russia, and for all people everywhere who are fighting for freedom and justice," she concluded.
Alexei Navalny's Death
Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader, died on February 16, 2024, in a prison in the Arctic Circle. He was serving a 19-year sentence that he believed to be politically motivated. Navalny crusaded against official corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests.
The Russian Investigative Committee concluded that Navalny's death was due to a "combined disease" and a trigger factor of a critical increase in blood pressure. However, Navalny's family refutes their claims citing his symptoms of abdominal pain, vomiting, and convulsions are indicative that he was poisoned.
Navalnaya has repeatedly blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for her husband's death. Previously, Navalny survived a 2020 poisoning with a Novichok nerve agent, an incident for which Russian authorities also denied any involvement.