Russia's Oil Cargoes Flood To China As Tariffs Crimp India Flows

Russia’s crude shipments rebounded, with China picking up the slack after US President Donald Trump’s punitive tariffs on India choked exports to the south Asian nation.

Trump’s doubling of US import tariffs on goods from India to 50%, imposed as punishment for its persistent buying of Russian oil, appears to be hitting the flow of Moscow’s crude to the nation despite the defiance of the government in New Delhi.

The amount of crude on tankers heading to India stuck below 1.3 million barrels a day in the four-weeks to Aug. 31, down by about one-third from the recent peak seen in March. Even if all the cargoes on ships yet to show a destination ends up in India, flows would still be down by about 550,000 barrels a day, or 28%, from the March peak.

Meanwhile, the amount of crude heading to China has moved in the opposite direction, reaching a five-month high of 1.28 million barrels a day.