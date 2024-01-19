Russia Aims To Strengthen BRICS-Plus As Voice Of Global South: Russian Deputy Envoy To India

"I know it will not happen tomorrow. But the BRICS under Russian leadership should give further strength to this idea,' he said, adding, 'If it wants to refer to multilateralism, then the claims of India, South Africa and Brazil to be members of the UN Security Council should be strengthened and supported by the Russian presidency."

The BRICS was formed in 2009 with Brazil, Russia, India and China. It was first expanded to admit South Africa in 2010. At its summit in August 2023, the BRICS alliance decided to expand by six countries.