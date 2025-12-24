Ruble’s World-Beating Rally Poses New Risk For Russian Economy

Russia’s ruble has outpaced every major currency against the dollar this year, a rally that caught policymakers off guard and threatens to undermine the nation’s wartime economy.

The ruble has strengthened 45% since the start of the year and is trading near 78 per dollar, within touching distance of levels seen before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly four years ago. Over the past 12 months, the appreciation has been the strongest since at least 1994, the data show.

A key driver has been a sharp drop in demand for foreign currency in Russia amid international sanctions, while exceptionally tight monetary policy has boosted the appeal of ruble assets for residents. The central bank’s key rate stayed at a record-high level from October last year until June, before policymakers cut by a cumulative 5 percentage points to 16%.

The government had forecast an average exchange rate of 91.2 per dollar for this year. The resilience has persisted despite weaker oil prices and fresh US and European sanctions, amplifying the drag on state finances by squeezing exporters’ revenues when converted into rubles.