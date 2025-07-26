Roots Of India-Maldives Relations As Deep As The Ocean: PM Modi

"For us, it is always friendship first,' Modi said in his media statement, adding the 'roots of our relations are older than history, and as deep as the ocean." The outcomes of the Modi-Muizzu talks signalled a major turnaround in the relationship after a spell of unease and tension. The renewed intensity in the ties assumes significance as Muizzu came to power in November 2023 on the back of an 'India Out' campaign.