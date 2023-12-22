Robert Solow, Nobelist Who Tied Technology To Growth, Dies At 99

“I was given the office next to Paul Samuelson’s,” he wrote in an autobiography for the Nobel Foundation. “Thus began what is now almost 40 years of almost daily conversations about economics, politics, our children, cabbages and kings. That has been an immeasurably important part of my professional life. I suppose it was inevitable that I should drift back into ‘straight’ economics, where I discovered an instinctive macroeconomist struggling to get out.”