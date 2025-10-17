Rishi Sunak Sees India's Role In 'New Multipolar World', Hails Country's Trade Pact With UK
"World is going to be a multipolar one," he added, hinting at India's role to play in the future of geopolitics.
The "new multipolar world" will be shaped by India's role, suggested Rishi Sunak, as he hailed the country's trade pact with the UK. The former British prime minister of the UK was speaking in the NDTV World Summit 2025 in New Delhi on Friday.
Sunak praised India's stand in an aggressive phase of trade across the world to find common ground. "Every country should work on their own national interest. Finding common ground is also mutually beneficial," said Sunak.
Sunak said relationships need to be more personal, even in geopolitics. He said, "You will get less out of relationships if it is merely transactional. In my experience, the best way is to build them on trust and it will be more powerful. I formed a close bond with European Union head Ursula von der Leyen with trust. Dealing in a private way worked post Brexit, especially with Northern Ireland. Everyone thought it was impossible to solve, but we did it."
On being asked how does he see India's relationship with the UK, Sunak replied, "Great to see the trade deal being signed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming to the UK in July and now Kier Starmer coming here (last week). It sends a positive signal to everyone, and it means the relationship matters."
"We can build on tech and security between India and UK. India has historically had a defence deal with Russia, but hope UK can play a part in the future by supplying the best in class for India," he noted.
Sunak, who is the youngest person in 210 years to become the UK PM, said the old global order isn't coming back. "World is going to be a multipolar one," he added, hinting at India's role to play in the future of geopolitics.
"India is an economic super power. Tripled its share of the global GDP. For the first time in over 100 years cricket will be an Olympic sport. That is due to India's power. When 1.4 billion people and their needs become significant, it will get the recognition," said Sunak.
"India is also well-placed in energy and tech, especially in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The energy plan in place in India is so imp for AI," he expressed.
Sunak cited Stanford University's AI Index in claiming India's position in its future in AI. He said, "The US is first and China second. But the UK is third followed by India in fourth."
"PM Modi told me India overtook the UK with the number of unicorns. I see a very exciting future for India," added Sunak.