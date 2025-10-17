Rishi Sunak Sees India's Role In 'New Multipolar World', Hails Country's Trade Pact With UK

The "new multipolar world" will be shaped by India's role, suggested Rishi Sunak, as he hailed the country's trade pact with the UK. The former British prime minister of the UK was speaking in the NDTV World Summit 2025 in New Delhi on Friday.

Sunak praised India's stand in an aggressive phase of trade across the world to find common ground. "Every country should work on their own national interest. Finding common ground is also mutually beneficial," said Sunak.

Sunak said relationships need to be more personal, even in geopolitics. He said, "You will get less out of relationships if it is merely transactional. In my experience, the best way is to build them on trust and it will be more powerful. I formed a close bond with European Union head Ursula von der Leyen with trust. Dealing in a private way worked post Brexit, especially with Northern Ireland. Everyone thought it was impossible to solve, but we did it."

On being asked how does he see India's relationship with the UK, Sunak replied, "Great to see the trade deal being signed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming to the UK in July and now Kier Starmer coming here (last week). It sends a positive signal to everyone, and it means the relationship matters."

"We can build on tech and security between India and UK. India has historically had a defence deal with Russia, but hope UK can play a part in the future by supplying the best in class for India," he noted.