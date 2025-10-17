Rishi Sunak Lauds Indian Diaspora's Achievements In UK, Role Of Narayan Murthy In His Political Career

Rishi Sunak lauded the Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom for their achievements and reiterated the importance of legal immigration and the dangers of illegal immigration.

The former UK Prime Minister was speaking in the NDTV World Summit 2025. Sunak is the first person of colour, and that too a Hindu of Indian origin, to become the Prime Minister of the UK.

"The success of the Indian diaspora both in the UK and US, especially in technology is evident for all to see," he said.

On the topic of immigration, both legal and illegal, Sunak said, "I come from immigrant parents to the UK. I'm very proud of my ethnicity and the UK is very proud of its multi-ethnic society."

"The UK should be a beacon for the world's most talented. But we can't have people living separate lives. The people coming to the UK need to blend in to our society," he stressed.