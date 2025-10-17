Rishi Sunak Lauds Indian Diaspora's Achievements In UK, Role Of Narayan Murthy In His Political Career
The former UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, was speaking in the NDTV World Summit 2025.
Rishi Sunak lauded the Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom for their achievements and reiterated the importance of legal immigration and the dangers of illegal immigration.
The former UK Prime Minister was speaking in the NDTV World Summit 2025. Sunak is the first person of colour, and that too a Hindu of Indian origin, to become the Prime Minister of the UK.
"The success of the Indian diaspora both in the UK and US, especially in technology is evident for all to see," he said.
On the topic of immigration, both legal and illegal, Sunak said, "I come from immigrant parents to the UK. I'm very proud of my ethnicity and the UK is very proud of its multi-ethnic society."
"The UK should be a beacon for the world's most talented. But we can't have people living separate lives. The people coming to the UK need to blend in to our society," he stressed.
He said, "There is an issue is of illegal immigration. Many come to the UK illegally. The security and sovereignty of our country is very important."
Sunak also praised his father-in-law Narayana Murthy, who is also the founder of Infosys, in shaping his political career. "He motivated me for public service and enter politics. He said the best way to make a positive difference is to be in a position of power in politics," Sunak said.
"He founded Infosys, and that played a part in how India was perceived across the world. Aim to be a respected leader, in both the corporate and political fields," he added.
Sunak also had a kind word about his mother-in-law Sudha Murthy and his wife Akshata. "I learned a lot about compassion and empathy from both my mother-in-law and my wife. They have it," he said.
"Akshata and I set up a charity to focus on education in the UK. She has rounded me out as a human being. I wish I can learn more from them," exclaimed Sunak.
The former UK PM also talked about his relationship with India.
"India means an enormous amount to me. Means a lot for the UK as well. Akshata is south Indian and I'm a Hindu Punjabi - not like Two States," he joked.