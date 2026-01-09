Rio Tinto, Glencore In Talks To Form World’s Biggest Miner

Rio’s new CEO, Simon Trott, has so far focused on cutting costs and simplifying the business, and the company has vowed to offload some of its smaller units. Chairman Dominic Barton has signaled that Rio has moved on from a series of disastrous deals in its past, saying the company will be more open-minded when it comes to making acquisitions.

The fresh talks come amid a wider wave of dealmaking in the sector, most recently with Anglo American Plc’s agreement to buy Teck Resources Ltd., after Anglo successfully fended off a takeover attempt from BHP.

Glencore itself has been one of the most aggressive dealmakers in the industry in the past, including an audacious proposal to combine with Rio Tinto in 2014 that was led by former CEO Ivan Glasenberg, who still owns about 10% of the company.

More recently, Glencore has come under growing pressure from investors as its stock underperformed last year, pressured by weak coal prices and as it faced questions about its strategy. The company has made its copper mines central to its business and CEO Nagle last month laid out plans to almost double production of copper over the next decade.

While Glencore’s copper assets are likely to be the primary attraction, the company is also the world’s biggest coal shipper. It also mines metals such as nickel and zinc as well as having a giant trading business.

It is unclear if Rio would want to buy all of those assets and businesses. Glencore had previously proposed separating its sprawling coal unit, before shareholders told the company they wanted to keep them.

Under UK takeover rules, Rio has until Feb. 5 to confirm it will make an offer or walk away for six months.

“Agreement on terms and structuring won’t be straightforward. Rio wants Glencore’s copper assets but not its coal portfolio, we believe, though such assets could be carved out,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Alon Olsha and Grant Sporre said.