Inside Vladimir Putin And Donald Trump’s Phone Calls In 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump spoke by phone at least nine times in 2025, spending more than 12 hours in direct conversations since the start of Trump’s second term, according to open data cited by Russia’s state-run Sputnik.

The calls took place throughout the year and ranged from brief exchanges to conversations lasting more than two hours. The frequency and duration show a period of regular direct contact between the two leaders amid continued strain in US-Russia relations.

The longest calls occurred on May 19 and Oct. 16, with each lasting about two and a half hours. Other extended calls included more than 90 minutes on March 18 and about 90 minutes on Feb. 12. A call on June 4 lasted one hour and 10 minutes, while discussions on July 3 and Dec. 28 ran for about an hour each.

Shorter calls were also recorded. Trump and Putin spoke for about 50 minutes on June 14 and for around 40 minutes on Aug. 19.