Reconciliation On The Table? Elon Musk Has 'Lovely Dinner' With Donald Trump And Melania

The Jan. 5, 2026, announcement amassed 21 million views and polarised replies, with supporters hailing potential US innovation boosts while critics highlighted Musk's prior Epstein file mentions about Trump.

The renewed "bromance" comes after a dramatic fallout last summer. Tensions boiled over in June 2025 when Musk abruptly departed his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk publicly slammed a Trump-backed spending package as a "disgusting abomination" and a "mountain of pork," specifically criticising the removal of electric vehicle tax credits.

President Trump fired back during an Oval Office press conference, telling reporters that Musk was "wearing thin" and suggesting the billionaire had "Trump Derangement Syndrome" after leaving the administration. Trump even threatened to review federal contracts for SpaceX, leading Musk to briefly threaten the decommissioning of the Dragon spacecraft fleet.

Trump, spoke highly about Elon Musk.

"Elon's great. He is 80% super genius & 20% he makes mistakes," Trump was heard on the Press on Air Force One on Sunday.