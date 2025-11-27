Rainfall Hits Thai City As Southeast Asia Battles Deadly Floods

Parts of Thailand are battling record floods, which have killed at least 33 people and prompted authorities to deploy military ships and helicopters to support relief efforts.

The deluge has hit 10 provinces across the country's south over the past week, with the city of Hat Yai, a business hub bordering Malaysia, recording its heaviest rainfall in 300 years - 335mm in a single day.

Citing, Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency BBC report added that Indonesia recorded 19 deaths and seven people are reportedly buried under landslides in North Sumatra.

Over two million people have been impacted by the floods across Thailand, yet only about 13,000 have been relocated to shelters. The majority remain stranded and cut off from assistance, according to Reuters.

To tackle the crisis, the Thai military has taken charge of relief operations and is preparing to deploy an aircraft carrier along with a fleet of 14 boats carrying essential supplies. These vessels will also include mobile field kitchens capable of serving up to 3,000 meals daily, BBC report added.

Citing Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation AP reported and said around 1 million households and more than 2.7 million people have been impacted by floods triggered by heavy rains.

The Tribune reported that Thai authorities were preparing to deploy helicopters to evacuate critically ill patients from a southern hospital stranded by some of the region’s worst flooding in years. The death toll has climbed to 33, and more heavy rain is forecast.