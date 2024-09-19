Quad Is More Relevant Than Ever, Says White House Ahead Of Summit

The upcoming Quad summit in Delaware will show that the four-country group is more strategically aligned and more relevant than ever before, the White House said Wednesday.

"We believe that you'll see coming out of this summit that the Quad is more strategically aligned and more relevant than ever before," John Kirby, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Director told reporters at a news conference in Washington.

Kirby's comments came ahead of US President Joe Biden's hosting of the other three Quad leaders from Australia, India, and Japan in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday.

Kirby said the current Quad Summit will be the first time that the US has hosted foreign leaders in Wilmington, the president's hometown.