Quad 2024 Summit: US Commits Significant Funding For Solar Manufacturing Projects In India

US President Joseph R Biden Jr. hosted the fourth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, bringing together Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The summit underscored the commitment of these four nations to collaborate on shared priorities within the Indo-Pacific region, from health security to climate adaptation, infrastructure development, and advanced technologies.

Over the past four years, Quad leaders have convened six times, fostering collaboration at various levels, including legislative and parliamentary exchanges. In 2025, the United States will host the next Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting, and India will take on the responsibility of hosting the following Quad Leaders Summit.