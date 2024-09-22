Quad 2024 Summit: US Commits Significant Funding For Solar Manufacturing Projects In India
US President Joseph R Biden Jr. hosted the fourth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, bringing together Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The summit underscored the commitment of these four nations to collaborate on shared priorities within the Indo-Pacific region, from health security to climate adaptation, infrastructure development, and advanced technologies.
Over the past four years, Quad leaders have convened six times, fostering collaboration at various levels, including legislative and parliamentary exchanges. In 2025, the United States will host the next Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting, and India will take on the responsibility of hosting the following Quad Leaders Summit.
Climate Adaptation And Clean Energy
Recognising the existential threat posed by climate change, the Quad nations have committed to expanding early warning systems and promoting clean energy innovation. A vital part of this effort includes Australia's launch of the Cable Connectivity and Resilience Centre, which focuses on building resilient telecommunications networks across the Indo-Pacific.
Furthermore, the Quad's Clean Energy Supply Chain Diversification Program aims to develop secure and diversified supply chains for solar panels, batteries, and hydrogen technologies.
The United States has committed significant funding for solar manufacturing projects in India, including a $500 million loan to Tata Power Solar, showcasing how the Quad countries are aligning their financial and technological capabilities toward cleaner, greener futures.
Health Security And Pandemic Preparedness
One of the summit's key highlights was the Quad Health Security Partnership. Since the pandemic, health security has remained a central focus. The partnership seeks to bolster pandemic preparedness across the Indo-Pacific, facilitating early detection and prevention efforts.
India will soon release a white paper on public health emergencies and host a pandemic preparedness workshop, while the US has pledged over $84.5 million to support 14 countries in this region.
This partnership is crucial not only for managing COVID-19 but also for responding to other infectious diseases such as mpox. The Quad aims to expand vaccine manufacturing in lower-income countries and coordinate efforts to ensure equitable access to critical vaccines.
Maritime Security And Disaster Relief
The Quad nations are actively working on improving maritime domain awareness, preventing illegal fishing, and enforcing international maritime laws. Since launching the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness in 2022, the Quad has helped over two dozen countries better monitor their waters and counter illegal activities.
Additionally, the Quad's humanitarian efforts have expanded. The partnership is set to conduct joint disaster preparedness exercises and enhance logistical capabilities to respond swiftly to natural disasters. Furthermore, the US and Japan will lead coast guard cooperation, while India hosts the first Maritime Initiative for Training in 2025.
Advancing Critical And Emerging Technologies
The Quad leaders reaffirmed their dedication to fostering technological innovation across the region. The development of 5G and artificial intelligence were among the top priorities discussed.
The Quad has already deployed the first-ever Open Radio Access Network in the Pacific and is now exploring expanding such projects in Southeast Asia. The partnership aims to ensure the deployment of secure and resilient telecommunications infrastructure throughout the region.
They also announced a $7.5 million AI-ENGAGE initiative aimed at transforming agriculture through AI-powered research.
Infrastructure Development
The Quad continues to prioritise sustainable infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific, as exemplified by the "Quad Ports of the Future Partnership" initiative. This collaborative project seeks to create resilient port infrastructure that will serve as economic and logistical hubs in the region.
In 2025, India will host the inaugural "Regional Ports and Transportation Conference" in Mumbai, further cementing this region's importance to global trade.
Additionally, the Quad Infrastructure Fellowship program, with over 2,200 experts, is rapidly building capacity for managing and attracting investments in regional infrastructure projects.