Several Blasts Heard In Qatar's Capital Doha: Reports
Qatar hosts many Hamas political officials and is a key mediator between Israel and the group.
Several blasts were heard in Qatar’s capital of Doha on Tuesday, according to media reports.
Qatar’s Al Jazeera, citing Hamas officials, said it was an attack on the Palestinian militant group’s leadership. The organization is fighting a war against Israel in Gaza.
Just after the reports emerged, Israel’s military said it conducted a precise strike on the senior leadership of Hamas, without specifying if the operation was in Qatar.
Smoke was seen rising over the Katara district in Doha, an eyewitness told Reuters.
Qatar hosts many Hamas political officials and is a key mediator between Israel and the group, designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.
